Harry Styles' "What Makes You Beautiful" Cover Will Make You Very Nostalgic

Harry Styles just lit up our world like nobody else.

At Capital's Jingle Bell Ball 2019 on Sunday in London's O2 Arena, the rockstar took to the music festival's stage for the first time ever to perform tracks from his new album Fine Line, out Friday. And as an unexpected treat, he closed off his set with his own rendition of "What Makes You Beautiful"—One Direction's first hit. And believe us when we say the nostalgia was real.

Clad in a longsleeved, sparkling denim jumpsuit, the 25-year-old urged fans to sing along if they knew the words before he started singing. The melody his band was playing sounded more like "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" by the Rolling Stones than it did the 2011 single, so color fans surprised when Styles started singing "You're insecure, don't know what for." The crowd absolutely lost it when they realized what was happening.