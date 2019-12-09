Here's What It's Really Like Being Ellen DeGeneres' Neighbor

Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 10:30 AM
Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.
A beautiful day in the neighborhood!
Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Dec. 9 to chat with Ellen DeGeneres about his latest project Richard Jewell and talked about what it was like sharing a lot at the Warner Bros. studios together with the comedian. Turns out, it's a lot different than most people think it would be being in such close proximity with Ellen. Especially considering the funny lady always has something up her sleeve!
"You're a good neighbor," Ellen told the star. "You never complain, and so, we wanted to do something nice for you. It's the holidays and we wanted to decorate your bungalow for you because maybe you're too busy. So this is what we've done to your bungalow." Clint looked suspicious but went along with Ellen's surprise.
When it comes to Ellen and her wild pranks, there is no telling what she has in store.
The host showed him footage of the outside of his bungalow lined with huge blow up Christmas decorations of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman.
Luckily, Clint had a good sense of humor about the whole thing. "You're welcome," Ellen said to a stunned, yet amused Clint. You should expect nothing less than fun holidays antics when you're neighbors with Ellen.
"You know, this is very nice," he shared. "It's a lot better than some of the things she comes up with. One time, she called up and said, 'somebody made a pinata of her,' our hero here. They said, 'you're supposed to go out there,' and I said, 'Oh I'm going to go out there and just look at the pinata and maybe get a free candy or something.' But they said, 'No, you're going to take a baseball bat and you beat the hell out of it.' So there's all kinds of things. Being her neighbor requires a lot of versatility."
Who doesn't love a good old fashioned holiday prank?!
