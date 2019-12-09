Here's What It's Really Like Being Ellen DeGeneres' Neighbor

A beautiful day in the neighborhood!

Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Dec. 9 to chat with Ellen DeGeneres about his latest project Richard Jewell and talked about what it was like sharing a lot at the Warner Bros. studios together with the comedian. Turns out, it's a lot different than most people think it would be being in such close proximity with Ellen. Especially considering the funny lady always has something up her sleeve!

"You're a good neighbor," Ellen told the star. "You never complain, and so, we wanted to do something nice for you. It's the holidays and we wanted to decorate your bungalow for you because maybe you're too busy. So this is what we've done to your bungalow." Clint looked suspicious but went along with Ellen's surprise.

When it comes to Ellen and her wild pranks, there is no telling what she has in store.