Kelly Ripa and Lola Consuelos Enjoy a Mother-Daughter Date Night in Style

Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola Consuelos are one stylish mother-daughter duo.

The 49-year-old TV star and the 18-year-old young lady attended the annual CNN Heroes Gala in New York on Sunday. The Live With Kelly and Ryan celeb hit the red carpet at the American Museum of Natural History in a black Balmain dress and Stephen Russell jewelry. As for Consuelos, she donned a blue Reformation number.

Ripa hosted the event along with Anderson Cooper. The celebration aired as part of the CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute. Freweini Mebrahtu was named 2019 CNN Hero of the Year. Mebrahtu designed a reusable menstrual pad in Ethiopia back in 2005. According to CNN, one in 10 young women in Ethiopia miss school for reasons related to their period. Through her work, Mebrahtu has helped keep young women in school and end cultural stigmas around periods.

Ripa and her daughter weren't the only celebrities in attendance. Storm Reid, Kelly Marie Tran, Kathy Bates, Rose Byrne, Caleb Mclaughlin and Tom Payne were also there.