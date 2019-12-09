Today's Best Sales: Nordstrom Rack, Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters & More

If you've been recovering since Cyber Monday, we feel you. With the holidays right around the corner—if you're like us—chances are you've been online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Which by the way, not to scare you or anything but we're like, 16 days til jolly Saint Nick shows up! With holiday shopping on our minds, we wanted to make sure you knew all about the hottest on-trend daily deals in hopes that all your what-nots, who's-its, and shopping wish lists get checked off!

Here's today's daily deals:

• Nordstrom Rack: Score 60% off oh-so-snuggly UGG boots AND take an additional 45% off all Kate Spade clothing, handbags & accessories.
•Anthropologie: Shop hundreds of gifts and take off 40% plus free shipping.
•Urban Outfitters: Shop 50% off hundreds of styles!
•Shopbop: take an extra 25% off all sale items for up to 70% off using code JOY19.
•Sephora: use code 2019HOORAY and rouge receive $25 off, VIB receive $20 off and Beauty Insider's receive $15 off your purchase of $75 or more.
•Nasty Gal: go wild with 60-80% off everything PLUS take an extra 15% off using code GOWILD.
•Wayfair: stock up and save 70% off on all home items and decor. 
•Macy's: take 15% off beauty/fragrance with code FRIEND (up to 30% off in other categories).
•Nordstrom: 15% off select beauty brands/products.

