Kaia Gerber Proves the Winter Bob Hair Trend Is Here to Stay

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 9:10 AM

Celebs love a good bob!

Kaia Gerber is all about short hair for winter. As we approach the new season, the 18-year-old model daughter of Cindy Crawford decided to take her bob up a notch, literally. Kaia previously debuted a longer bob hairstyle in June, dubbing it "the drama cut" on Instagram. While Kaia was rocking a bob over the summer, it appears she recently gave her hair a bit of a trim. According to her latest post on Instagram, Kaia is now sporting a shorter 'do that lands just above her chin.

"flower arrangement extraordinaire," Kaia wrote alongside her haircut debut.

Kaia's followers appear to be loving the look, with Bella Hadid writing in the comments of Kaia's post, "dead for this hair." Model Janiece Dilone also commented, "Hair is too cute!"

And Kaia isn't the only celeb sporting a shorter hairstyle for the cooler months. It was just a few weeks ago that Zoë Kravitz debuted a pixie cut, showing off the hairstyle on social media.

"hair [scissors emoji]," Zoë captioned a selfie with her pixie cut.

After seeing the Big Little Lies star's post, celebs like Emily Ratajkowski and stepdad Jason Momoa sent her a series of heart eyes emojis.

And just days ago, Pretty Little Liar's alum Ashley Benson showed off her choppy bob cut! Like Kaia, Ashley also named her new 'do: The Bobson!

You can see more of the most recent celeb hairstyle transformations HERE!

