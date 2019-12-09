The Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Makes Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard Spirit Hunting Heroes

Who you gonna call?

Ghostbusters is officially back in action...sort of. In January, news of a new film in the Ghostbusters legacy was dropped by writer and director Jason Reitman. The Hollywood filmmaker, who has also directed Juno and Up In the Air, explained that this film would not be a reboot, but will next chapter in the original franchise," he shared in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

With the new trailer's arrival, he's made good on his promise. The latest film Ghostbusters: Afterlife stars Paul Rudd and Finn Wolfhard from Stranger Things. The film will follow Finn and his sister Phoebe played by McKenna Grace as they adjust to their new lives in a small town after their forced to relocate due to their mom's financial issues. The pair soon learn that this town and the creepy farm house their grandfather left them is full of secrets.

Paul plays Mr. Grooberson, a teacher, who soon finds that these two kids may be the key to helping save the town from, you guessed it, ghosts!