Lizzo's Official "Good As Hell" Music Video Is What You Need to Conquer the Week

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
We're feeling good as hell now!
Lizzo debuted the official music video for her hit single "Good As Hell" on Monday and it's exactly what we needed.
Taking place at Louisiana's Southern University, the video follows real students as they prepare for the school's homecoming game. Stakes are high for the SU Fabulous Dancing Dolls dance team and Human Jukebox marching band, but thankfully Lizzo is on hand to lift their spirits ahead of the nerve-wracking day.
Her uplifting lyrics narrate each character's storyline, starting with a cheerleader that is down in the dumps over her relationship. "Woo, child, tired of bulls--t / go on, dust your shoulders off, keep it moving / yes, Lord, tryna get some new s--t / in there, swimwear, going to the pool s--t," the Grammy-nominated artist sings as the cheerleader gets ready for the game with the help of her teammate. "Come now, come dry your eyes / you know you a star, you can touch the sky / I know that it's hard but you have to try / if you need advice, let me simplify."
Moving on to a saxophone player that can't quite get the marching band's choreography down, the frustrated student's fellow bandmate takes it upon herself to give her some encouraging pointers.
This sets the scene for the song's feel-good chorus: "I do my hair toss / check my nails / baby, how you feelin'? / feelin' good as hell."
And, in true Lizzo fashion, there's a bus that has the singer's name written across the front, which brings the students to the game and serves as the perfect stage for a dance-off.
Channeling the power of Lizzo, each character is able to put their doubts and insecurities aside to deliver a memorable homecoming performance.
Of course, it wouldn't be a Lizzo video without some twerking. She showed off her moves in a hilarious montage with the students, where she also picked up a piccolo.
"Good As Hell" appears on the singer's Grammy-nominated album Cuz I Love You. The "Truth Hurts" singer leads the 2020 Grammy nominations with eight total noms, which include Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R&B Performance, Song of the Year, Best Traditional R&B Performance and Best Urban Contemporary Album.
Feeling good as hell after receiving her nominations, Lizzo took to Twitter, writing, "THANK YOU. THIS HAS BEEN AN INCREDIBLE YEAR FOR MUSIC AND IM JUST SO THANKFUL TO EVEN BE A PART OF IT."