Kenya Moore's The Real Housewives of Atlanta Marching Band Stunt Left Andy Cohen Stunned

Bravo's Real Housewives franchise has given viewers many jaw-dropping moments over the years, but Kenya Moore's stunt on the Sunday, Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta was on a whole other level.

In the episode, Kenya crashed Marlo Hampton's wig launch event. And she didn't come alone. Kenya, who said she was there to support Marlo, brought a marching band and product ambassadors for Kenya Moore Haircare. Well, maybe not a marching band.

"Marlo's a strong girl. She got this. I'm trying not to be in that place. And see, I know if I stay, I will snatch Kenya up and that two little piece band she has," NeNe Leakes said in a confessional while explaining her hasty exit from the wig event. "Bitch, two people. Two!"

Still, she walked out with a Kenya Moore haircare bag.