Cardi B Explains Her Decision to Stay With Offset After His Cheating

Cardi Bknows no relationship is perfect—including her own.

It's no secret to fans that the Grammy-winning star has faced some personal problems with her famous man, Offset, over the years. The rap pair secretly wed in September 2017 before the breakout music sensation gave birth to their first child together, daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, the following July. Five months after, Cardi publicly confirmed they were no longer together while Offset publicly pleaded for her forgiveness after admitting to his infidelity. Then, just weeks into the new year, they were "working on things" and the couple has been together ever since.

Now a full year after their big split, the "Bodak Yellow" performer has revisited their reconciliation in a new interview for Vogue's January 2020 issue, for which she was chosen as one of four cover stars. Making the moment all the more sweet, she made her debut on the cover of Vogue with her daughter in her arms as part of the magazine's January "motherhood" theme.

But, before defending herself as a mom, Cardi revisited her decision to stay with Offset after his cheating.