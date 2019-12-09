Beyoncé Shares How Miscarriages Taught Her to Embrace "Pain and Loss"

Beyoncé is sharing a very personal story with her fans.

The superstar singer, who has kids Blue Ivy Carter, Sir Carter and Rumi Carter with husband Jay-Z, took part in a candid Q&A with her beloved fans for her Elle cover story, released Monday. In the "Ask Me Anything" interview, Bey was asked about awards, and if she was "disappointed" after losing out on awards for her album, Lemonade, as well as her concert film, Homecoming.

"I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn't know I needed," Bey replied to the question. "Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is in fact a gift."

"Having miscarriages taught me that I had to mother myself before I could be a mother to someone else. Then I had Blue, and the quest for my purpose became so much deeper," she continued. "I died and was reborn in my relationship, and the quest for self became even stronger. It's difficult for me to go backwards."