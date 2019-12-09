There May Be a Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt Reunion at the 2020 Golden Globes

by emily belfiore | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 6:14 AM
Could 2020 be the year we finally get a Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt reunion? It looks like it!
On Monday, Aniston and Pitt both earned 2020 Golden Globes nominations and we cannot wait to see the two at the big awards. The Friends alum was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series - Drama for her role as Alex Levy in The Morning Show and for his part, Pitt's film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood scored a Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy nom.
Their co-stars also picked up nominations as well. Reese Witherspoon has been nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Drama alongside Aniston and Leonardo DiCaprio is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.
We have a feeling this year's Golden Globes could be a very special one for the exes, who divorced back in 2005. Earlier this year, Aniston and Pitt proved that they were on good terms when the Ad Astura star attended her 50th birthday party in February.
"Someone extended the invitation to Brad to come to Jen's party and he accepted," a source tells E! News. "He wanted to support Jen and it was a momentous occasion. But that's the extent of it. It was a social evening with a lot of people who have been a part of her life. They definitely aren't dating or on that path. They are friendly, but that's it."
The insider also revealed that Aniston and Pitt "talk or text once in a while." They continued, "If something comes up like a birthday or a big occasion they will reach out and congratulate the other. They show support or exchange funny stories if something comes up. They don't talk or see each other all the time. They aren't a big part of each other's lives currently, but they wish each other well and have fond memories about the good times they had together."
Now that Aniston is on Instagram, we're hoping that she will document their Golden Globes reunion on social media. And if her recent posts have been any indication, her picture with Pitt is going to be epic. For her debut post, The Morning Show star shared a snap with fellow Friends cast members Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer to commemorate her social media debut. She captioned the adorable selfie, "And now we're Instagram FRIENDS too. HI INSTAGRAM."
We'll have to wait until January 5, 2020 to see if the former loves reunite at the Golden Globes. See the complete list of nominees here.
