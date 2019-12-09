2020 Golden Globe Movie Snubs and Surprises: Little Women, Robert De Niro and More Nomination Shockers

It's almost time for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the nominees on Monday. Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning and Susan Kelechi Watson announced a few of the contenders at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. Golden Globe ambassadors Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan did the same along with HFPA president Lorenzo Soria and executive producer and executive VP of television at dick clark productions Barry Adelman.

Some of the nominations were expected. Marriage Story, for instance secured the most nods in the film category with a grand total of six. Others, however, were unexpected. 

For instance, many critics were surprised to see that there were no female directors in the Best Directors category. In addition, some felt like Robert de Niro was snubbed in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture drama category for his role in The Irishman. Still, these weren't the only shockers this year.

To see a few more snubs and surprises, check out the gallery below.

Surprise: Annette Bening

Not many fans expected to see the 61-year-old actress receive a nomination in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture category. However, she earned a nod for her role in The Report. Some expected to see Zhao Shuzhen from The Farewell or Florence Pugh from Little Women.

Snub: Robert De Niro

Many critics assumed Robert De Niro was a shoo-in for the Best Actor, Drama category for his role in The Irishman. However, Christian Bale secured the spot instead for his role in Ford v. Ferrari

Surprise: Cate Blanchett

Many critics were surprised to see the 50-year-old actress receive a nod for her role as Bernadette Fox in Where'd You Go, Bernadette?.

Snub: Female Directors

All of the nominees in the Best Director category were men. Many fans believed that Greta Gerwig should have made the list for Little Women. The film was also left off the Best Picture Drama list.

Surprise: The Lion King

Disney's animated films often make the Golden Globes list. So fans were's surprised to see Toy Story 4 and Frozen 2 as contender in the Best Animated Feature list. However, many movie lovers were pleasantly surprised to see that the live-action remake of The Lion King made the cut, too.

Surprise: Motherless Brooklyn

The movie, which features Edward Norton and Alec Baldwin, shocked many music lovers when it made the Best Original Score list. 

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards take place Jan. 5, 2020. 

