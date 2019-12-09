Game of Thrones Got Just One Nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes

Game of Thrones' final season victory lap at the Golden Globes has just one runner: Kit Harington.

The HBO drama, which ended back in May, received just one nomination and that was for Harington. The actor has played Jon Snow since the show's beginning and he was front and center for the final season, which received extremely mixed reviews. Like, so mixed fans petitioned HBO to redo it without the creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Game of Thrones has only been previously nominated at the Golden Globes a total of seven times, including five nominations for best drama series and a supporting actress nod for Lena Headey. Peter Dinklage holds the only win for the show at the Globes, as supporting actor in a series in 2012. 

So, where's the love this year? Where's the Mother of Dragons? Chalk it up to stiff competition, and, again, those reviews.

Season eight did pretty well at the 2019 Emmys, with more than 30 nominations and 12 wins, including one for Outstanding Drama Series and one for Peter Dinklage in the supporting actor category. 

Harington, Emilia Clarke, Alfie Allen, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Gwendoline Christie, Lena Headey, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Carice Van Houten all scored acting nominations as well. Van Houten, Christie and Allen were all self-submitted at the Emmys too.

HBO wasn't totally absent at the awards show. Chernobyl, Succession and Big Little Lies picked up a number of nominations, including in the Outstanding Drama Series category. Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep, Jared Harris, Brian CoxKieran Culkin and Emily Watson all received acting nominations at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Nominations were announced this morning by Tim Allen, Dakota Fanning, and Susan Kelechi Watson

Check out all the big snubs and surprises here.

