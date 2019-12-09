2020 Golden Globes: Relive Jennifer Lopez’s First and Only Other Nomination From 1998

Let's get loud!

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez scored a 2020 Golden Globes nomination for Hustlers. Inspired by real events, the singer's role as Ramona earned her a Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture nom. Joining J.Lo in the coveted category are Kathy Bates for Richard Jewell, Annette Beningfor The Report, Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Margot Robbiefor Bombshell.

Excited to celebrate the incredible honor, Lopez took to Instagram Stories, writing, "Feeling grateful."

Lopez's nomination marks her first Golden Globes nomination in over 20 years. Back in 1998, the star was nominated for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her portrayal of late singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez in 1997's Selena.

For her first Golden Globes ever, a then-29-year-old J.Lo stunned in an asymmetrical multicolored gown that featured a sexy cut-out at the waist. Walking arm-in-arm with ex-husband Ojani Noa, the "Jenny From The Block" singer rocked a sheer cape to cover her upper body. And, in true ‘90s fashion, Lopez donned frosted purple eyeshadow and lip gloss.

Since then, the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime headliner has become a Golden Globes red carpet staple with her glamorous head-turning looks.