The Bachelor's Peter Weber Proves His Dance Moves Are Worthy of a Final Rose

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 5:00 AM
It's the Bachelor boy band fans never knew they needed.
Peter Weber took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a video of himself busting out a few moves with Bachelor buddies Tyler Cameron and Dustin Kendrick.
The men, who all competed for Hannah Brown's final rose on the last season of The Bachelorette, performed a choreographed routine to New Edition's "If It Isn't Love." Luckily, Weber's mom was there to capture the whole performance.
The reality stars got together for Sunday night's game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams at L.A.'s Memorial Coliseum. Weber was rooting for the Washington-based team. Even though the Seahawks lost to the Rams with a final score of 12 to 28, it seems like the pilot still had a great time.
In fact, it looks like the trio has been spending a lot of time together. Cameron posted a few photos of the pals hanging out with fellow Bachelor Nation members Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin a few days ago. Barbour also shared some snapshots of himself attending another game with Cameron and Weber earlier this week.
"Rams lost but at least Peter told us how the season ends (kidding @abcnetwork )," Barbour captioned his photo.
Fans will get to see a lot more of Weber next month. His season of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC.
2020 Golden Globe Movie Snubs and Surprises: Little Women, Robert De Niro and More Nomination Shockers
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?