Lizzo Is A True Winner After Twerking In Her Thong Courtside at the Lakers Game

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 4:37 AM
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Lizzo's twerking knows no bounds.
The star sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game last night, and she graciously took the time to remind everyone why we love her so much while there by twerking in a thong. Yes, you read that correctly.
The peak Lizzo moment came about when the Laker Girls danced to her song "Juice." As the cheerleaders grooved to the bop of a track, a fan at the game caught a video of the singer dancing along with them. Wearing a black T-shirt dress with a backside cut-out that showed off her bare booty and fishnet tights, the star was seen on the jumbotron twerking down to the floor. Naturally, the crowd went wild over the moment.
The singer was obviously feeling good as hell last night. At another point during the game, the 31-year-old was interviewed by FOX Sports, during which she let the crowd know who her favorite player is. And no, it's not LeBron James.
"I'm personally cheering for No. 32," she said, speaking of Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, whom she said she's never met. Regardless, the star quipped, "That's my baby!" And then, she perfectly remixed "Truth Hurts" by singing, "New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves!"
The Timberwolves' Twitter account then played matchmaker by sharing the video and tagging the basketball player and the "Jerome" crooner, prompting her to retweet the video with the drooling emoji.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
The team's Twitter account also shared a photo of Lizzo doing a hair toss and checking her nails during the game, which Lizzo tweeted with the caption, "HANG IT IN THE [LOUVRE]."
Of course, there are people on social media who are criticizing the star for wearing such a revealing outfit in public, labeling it inappropriate. But Lizzo has never been one to care about what other people think.
One thing's for certain, she certainly knows how to make a night memorable.
