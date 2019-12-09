Lizzo Is A True Winner After Twerking In Her Thong Courtside at the Lakers Game

  • By
    &

by kelli boyle | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 4:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lizzo

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Lizzo's twerking knows no bounds.

The star sat courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game last night, and she graciously took the time to remind everyone why we love her so much while there by twerking in a thong. Yes, you read that correctly.

The peak Lizzo moment came about when the Laker Girls danced to her song "Juice." As the cheerleaders grooved to the bop of a track, a fan at the game caught a video of the singer dancing along with them. Wearing a black T-shirt dress with a backside cut-out that showed off her bare booty and fishnet tights, the star was seen on the jumbotron twerking down to the floor. Naturally, the crowd went wild over the moment.

The singer was obviously feeling good as hell last night. At another point during the game, the 31-year-old was interviewed by FOX Sports, during which she let the crowd know who her favorite player is. And no, it's not LeBron James.

Watch

Lizzo Leads 2020 Grammy Nominations With 8

"I'm personally cheering for No. 32," she said, speaking of Timberwolves player Karl-Anthony Towns, whom she said she's never met. Regardless, the star quipped, "That's my baby!" And then, she perfectly remixed "Truth Hurts" by singing, "New man on the Minnesota Timberwolves!"

The Timberwolves' Twitter account then played matchmaker by sharing the video and tagging the basketball player and the "Jerome" crooner, prompting her to retweet the video with the drooling emoji.

Lizzo

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The team's Twitter account also shared a photo of Lizzo doing a hair toss and checking her nails during the game, which Lizzo tweeted with the caption, "HANG IT IN THE [LOUVRE]."

Of course, there are people on social media who are criticizing the star for wearing such a revealing outfit in public, labeling it inappropriate. But Lizzo has never been one to care about what other people think.

One thing's for certain, she certainly knows how to make a night memorable.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Will Ferrell, Elf

Holiday Movie Tournament: What Film Deserves the Title of Best Funny Holiday Movie?

Game of Thrones Finale

Game of Thrones Got Just One Nomination at the 2020 Golden Globes

Game of Thrones Finale

2020 Golden Globes TV Snubs and Surprises: From Game of Thrones to Schitt's Creek

Jennifer Lopez, 55th Annual Golden Globe Awards

2020 Golden Globes: Relive Jennifer Lopez’s First and Only Other Nomination From 1998

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep Just Broke Her Own Record With 34th Golden Globe Nomination

Ricky Gervais, Golden Globes

2020 Golden Globe Nominations: The Complete List

Juice Wrld

Rapper Juice Wrld Predicted His Death At 21 In His Song "Legends"

TAGS/ Lizzo , Basketball , Sports , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.