Miley Cyrus’ New Tattoo Hints At Liam Hemsworth Split

Don't f—k with Miley Cyrus' freedom!

On Sunday, the "Slide Away" singer added some new ink to her growing collection of tattoos. This time, Miley opted for the word "freedom" in a delicate script font across her right knuckle. She enlisted the help of Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Daniel Winter a.k.a. Winter Stone, who has given the star several of her other tiny tattoos including her "1961" ink that she got back in August.

"FREEDOM," the celeb-favorite tattoo artist wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of Miley's tattoo. The "We Can't Stop" singer also posed for a selfie with Daniel, putting her new tat and "modern mullet" haircut on display for the camera.

Miley's latest tattoo comes in the wake of her divorce from Liam Hemsworth. The longtime couple announced that they were splitting up in August after less than one year of marriage. Despite already filing for divorce, there appears to be a hold up.