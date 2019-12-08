Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi Is Crowned Miss Universe 2019

Paras Griffin/Getty Images
Congrats are in order for Zozibini Tunzi!
The beauty queen, who represented the country of South Africa, is going home with that coveted crown and sash as the 2019 Miss Universe, which was held Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.
Of course, some tears were shed as the pageant queen couldn't stop smiling over her huge accomplishment. Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson was the first runner-up and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón was the second runner-up.
Like years past, the pageant was hosted by Steve Harvey, who announced tonight's winner with much excitement. Additionally, making the competition show even more memorable? Olivia Culpo, who first stepped into the spotlight after winning Miss Rhode Island, then Miss USA and, shortly after, Miss Universe 2012, also served as a backstage correspondent for the 2019 competition.
Vanessa Lachey was also right by the 27-year-old star's side throughout the night.
Of course, the viewers and audience members alike were blown away by Ally Brooke's opening performance and equally dazzling ensemble. Her opening number especially set the tone for the night ahead with her upbeat performance to "Low Key" and her new single "No Good."
Moreover, she brought people to tears when she performed covers of Selena Quintanilla's iconic songs.
While Tunzi certainly stole the spotlight throughout the night, it was during her final question portion that she really made everyone stop straight in their tracks. When asked "What is the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today," she had the perfect response.
"I think the most important thing we should be teaching young girls today is leadership. It's something that has been lacking in young girls and women for a very long time," she said. "Not because we don't want to, but because what society has labelled women to be. I think we are the most powerful beings in the world.":
She continued, "And that we should be given every opportunity. And that is what we should be teaching these young girls, to take up space. Nothing as more important than taking up space in society and cementing ourselves."
For her final statement, she not only made everyone feel inspired but empowered.
"I grew up in ha world where a woman who looks like me with my kind of skin and my kind of hair was never considered to be beautiful," Miss South Africa explained. "And I think that's time that stops today. I want children to look at me and see my face and I want them to see their faces reflected in mine."
Last year, Miss Philippines' Catriona Gray took home the coveted title and was able to pass the baton over to Miss South Africa. And how could anyone forget her portion of the pageant where she answered Harvey's question with poise, grace and relatability.
When Steve Harvey asked, "If you were going to write a song about your experience here at Miss Universe, what would you call it," Gray didn't skip a beat.
"As Miss Philippines I've always felt the love and support of the Filipino people and I think I brought half of my country here tonight," she responded. "I would name the song 'Raise Your Flag' because I stand here not as one but as 104 million Filipinos!"
"Once I started music, it just was fulfilling in a way that everything else wasn't," she later shared during the competition. "My mom told me even in the womb I was dancing."
Now, the world will get to fall in love with the new Miss Universe.
Congratulations to Miss South Africa!