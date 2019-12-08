Steve Harvey Announces the Wrong National Costume Winner on Miss Universe 2019

And I oop!

Steve Harvey gave Miss Universe 2019 viewers and audience members alike déjà vu on Sunday night. The 62-year-old TV personality, who has hosted the beauty pageant over the last five years, accidentally announced the wrong winner during the National Costume category.

However, the mistake wasn't entirely his fault.

"Earlier this week, all the contestants competed in a National Costume contest," he began explaining. "Here's the look at the winner, Miss Philippines..."

But the real winner asked to take away the microphone so she could kindly correct him. "It's not Philippines," Shweta Sekhon told the host. "It's Malaysia."

Harvey then shared that he wasn't totally at fault for announcing the wrong winner.

"Well... let me explain something to you. I just read that in a teleprompter," he admitted. "You all quit doing this to me. I can read this. They are trying to fix it now. This is what they did to me back in 2015."