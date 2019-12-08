Bachelorette Alum J.P. Rosenbaum Diagnosed With Guillain-Barré Syndrome

The Bachelorette alums Ashley Herbert and J.P. Rosenbaum took to Instagram Stories to share that the 42-year-old reality TV personality was recently diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome.

"Yeah, I had to Google that one too," J.P. shared on his social media post, alongside a photo of him at the hospital.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the former Bachelorette star's diagnosis is a rare autoimmune disorder, in which a person's immune system can cause damage to the nerves, weaken the muscles and some times cause paralysis.

"JP was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome yesterday," Ashley captioned her Instagram Stories, alongside a photo of her husband. "He is in treatment and doing well. It may be a long road to full recovery, but we are so grateful to everyone that has helped us get to a speedy diagnosis and treatment."

Moreover, J.P. posted several personal videos to Instagram Stories of him sharing his diagnosis and experience.