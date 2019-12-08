Kim Kardashian's Daughters North and Chicago West Are Twinning in Adorable Instagram Photo

Talk about the perfect big sister.

On Sunday, Dec. 8, Kim Kardashian posted an adorable picture of her two daughters Chicago Westand North West twinning to the max. According to Kim's caption, North was the one who decided to dress up in twinning outfits. Looks like North is loving being a big sister to little Chi.

"That time North dressed Chi in matching outfits," Kim captioned her photo on Instagram.

The two beautiful girls were pictured wearing denim shorts, Yeezy sneakers, similar tops and what looks like bunny ears. While Chi is looking away from the camera, North is all smiles with her hand over her little sister, crouching down to take a picture alongside her.

Lately, the 39-year-old mother-of-four has been giving us all the feels sharing various pictures of her adorable children.

Earlier this week, Kim shared a series of pictures on Instagram of her sons Psalm West and Saint Westlooking as precious as ever, cozying up together. It looks like Saint and North respectively are really stepping into their big brother and sister roles, loving and protecting their younger siblings.

"It doesn't get much sweeter than this," Kim captioned the photo.