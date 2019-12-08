First Wonder Woman 1984 Trailer Takes Gal Gadot's Superhero to New Heights

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 1:14 PM

The first trailer for the anticipated Wonder Woman movie sequel is finally here!

The footage was released online on Sunday and also screened before fans at the 2019 Comic Con Experience event in São Paulo, Brazil.

Israeli star Gal Gadot reprises her role as Diana Prince, aka the Amazonian Princess Diana of Themyscira, in the sequel to the hit 2017 DC film.

In the trailer, the superhero wears a shinier version of her armor and showcases her awesome fighting skills with her golden Lasso of Truth; she even appears to use it to swing from lightening bolts. She also pops a bullet out of a gun and uses one of her Bracelets of Submission to send it flying, and crushes weapons with her bare hands.

"Nothing good is born from lies and greatness is not what you think," Wonder Woman says in the trailer, which is set to New Order's 1983 hit single "Blue Monday."

In addition to Gadot, other returning stars include Chris Pine as Steve Trevor and Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Newcomers include The Mandalorian's Pedrol Pascal as Max Lord and Kristen Wiig as fellow villain the Cheetah, aka Barbara Miverva.

Watch the trailer for Wonder Woman 1984:

Wonder Woman 1984 hit theaters on June 5, 2020.

