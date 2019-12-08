BREAKING!

Rapper Juice Wrld Dead at Age 21

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 8:13 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Juice Wrld

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Rapper Juice Wrld has died at age 21, E! News has confirmed.

The Chicago-based hip-hop star, who just celebrated his birthday six days ago, had flown from California to Chicago's Midway Airport and suffered a seizure in the terminal soon after landing on Sunday morning, TMZ reported. Paramedics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the outlet said.

Chicago police told E! News that a 21-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency and was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His death remains under investigation.

"Shortly after arriving to Chicago, he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him," a Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells E! News. "There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information. Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."

In 2008, Juice signed a deal with Interscope Records and received a whopping $3 million signing bonus, according to Billboard. That year, he released his debut single, "All Girls Are the Same," which was certified double platinum.

It was followed by "Lucid Dreams," which remains his most successful track, reaching No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart and being certified six times platinum. Also that year, Juice released a collaborate mixtape with FutureWrld on Drugs, which also reached No. 2 on the U.S. chart.

His most recent single, "Bandit," featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, reached No. 10 and was certified gold.

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

Over the past couple of years, Juice had also collaborated with artists such as Young Thug, Ski Mask the Slump GodLil YachtyRM and Suga from BTS and Ellie Goulding.

"Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip," Lil Yachty wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of himself with Juice.

Juice is survived by his mom and girlfriend.

—Reporting by Holly Passalaqua

Trending Stories

Latest News
Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, Instagram

Juice Wrld's Death Mourned by Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and More Celebs

Jason Aldean

Jason Aldean Honors Route 91 Survivors at First Las Vegas Concert Since 2017 Shooting

2019 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Pays Tribute to Britney Spears at 2019 Jingle Ball

Lindsay Lohan, 2004

Remember When Lindsay Lohan Was a Pop Star?

Lady Gaga Fans Throw a Billie Eilish Is Over Party

Mariah Carey, Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon Claps Back at ''Grandpa'' Eminem Over Mariah Carey Diss Track

Lea Michele

Lea Michele's Holiday Traditions Will Warm Your Heart—and Your Stomach!

TAGS/ Death , Music , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.