Teddi Mellencamp's Holiday Plans Include a Special Recipe, Matching Pajamas and More

Teddi Mellencamp's sleighs when it comes to the holidays.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is on another level when it comes to celebrating the festive season with her family. And considering she's pregnant with her third child, we can only imagine how much more grand things are going to get during this time next year.

Speaking to E! News, the 38-year-old Bravolebrity opened up about her holiday traditions, the thoughtful gift that anyone would appreciate and, most importantly, her special recipe that she cooks up for her loved ones.

"My favorite thing about the holidays is spending quality time with my family," the reality TV personality shares with E! News. "Being active as a group, enjoying a good meal and watching holiday movies cuddled together... there's nothing better!"

Making their holiday plans even more fun and festive? She says she likes to do matching outfits with her nearest and dearest, including her husband Edwin Arroyave, her kids, Slate, Cruz and step-daughter Isabella.