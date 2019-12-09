From J.Lo's Engagement Ring to a Royal Baby: The Most Memorable Social Media Posts of 2019

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

15,362,714. 

Jennifer Aniston's first Instagram post has amassed 15,362,714 likes (as of this writing) since she became one of the platform's newest—and most famous—members less than two months ago. There was such instant frenzy over her inaugural post—a simple selfie of her smiling with her Friends co-stars—that it overwhelmed even the site

As Instagram told E! News at the time, they were "aware that some people are having issues following Jen's profile — the volume of interest is incredible! We are actively working on a solution and hope to have it up and running smoothly again shortly."

"I swear I didn't mean to break it," Aniston's second post read, cleverly featuring a clip of her Morning Show character hurling her phone into a drawer. "Thank you guys for the kind, glitchy welcome."

Just like that, the beloved actress was reborn a social media star in the increasingly vast digital universe, where Hollywood has become a massive planet. 

Photos

Mariah Carey, Miley Cyrus and More Stars You May Have Missed on Social Media This Week

There was no greater display of social media's orbit of Tinseltown than in 2019, where Instagram posts and tweets served as the instant gateway to baby announcements and split confirmations, engagement ring glamour shots and first-hand feud accounts. It was the place where stars announced new endeavors, poked funsquashed romance rumorsturned up the flirting and fiercely fought—all 21st century style. 

As the new year swiftly approaches, carrying along with it a brand new decade, here's a proper goodbye to the most memorable social media posts of 2019. While we may be leaving these posts behind—and the millions more that took up our screen space this year—as everyone well knows by now, they'll live forever on the Internet. 

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, Rise and Shine

YouTube

Kylie Jenner Rises and Shines

What began as an impromptu way to wake up her daughter Stormi Webster became one of the biggest social media sensations of 2019. 

Jennifer Lopez, engagement ring

Instagram

Jennifer Lopez Says Yes

All it took was a photo on Instagram of the triple threat's hand sporting an emerald-cut diamond ring and three words, "she said yes," to confirm her engagement to Alex Rodriguez—and simultaneously set the Internet ablaze. 

Psalm West, Instagram

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Psalm West Is Here

When social media queen Kim Kardashian welcomed her fourth child, Psalm West, she announced his arrival and his unique name by way of Twitter. 

Article continues below

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Wedding, Instagram

Instagram / Diplo

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' Surprise Vegas Nuptials

Perhaps the stars' secret Las Vegas wedding would have stayed under wraps a bit longer had Diplo not live-streamed some of the ceremony on Instagram.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Royal Baby

Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Royal Baby Sussex Arrives

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their first child on their own terms, down to announcing their son's arrival on none other than their official Instagram account

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, makeout

Instagram

Camila & Shawn's Sloppy Smooches

Arguably the biggest couple of 2019 had the last laugh about their kissing skills when they posted this clip of a super sloppy makeout sesh on Instagram, which has since been viewed more than 34 million times. 

Article continues below

Taylor Swift, 2019 American Music Awards

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Taylor Swift Airs Her Beef With Scooter and Scott

Taylor Swift's drama with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta famously reached new public heights when the superstar songstress unveiled her side of the story on her Tumblr page, swiftly sparking a social media explosion

Jennifer Aniston, Instagram

Instagram

Jennifer Aniston Joins—and Breaks—Instagram

When Jennifer Aniston joined Instagram, her fans were there for her—15 million times. 

Kevin Hart, Jaw-droppers, 2019 People's Choice Awards Show

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Kevin Hart's Road to Recovery

Nearly two months after suffering a car crash, the blockbuster star returned to social media with gripping footage of his behind-the-scenes recovery, which has since been viewed more than 11 million times. 

Article continues below

Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Twitter

Twitter

Ryan Reynolds Unveils His Newborn Baby

Leave it to Ryan Reynolds to "share the first photo of his newborn daughter" this way, collecting more than 85,000 likes on the tweet in the process. 

Jason Derulo

WorldRedEye.com

Jason Derulo's Bulge Gets Blocked

A revealing snap of the performer in solely his boxers—and Instagram's subsequent removal of it—spawned enough headlines for every remaining day of 2019. 

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kyle Richards, Holiday Cards 2019

See the Festive Celebrity Family Christmas Cards That Missed Your Mailbox

E-Comm: Holiday Wearable Tech Gifts 2019

Wearable Tech Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Best 5 Celebrity Social Media Posts of 2019

E-Comm: HGG, Cash Warren

Cash Warren's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Zozibini Tunzi, 2019 Miss Universe

5 Things to Know About Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi

Dating #NoFilter 211

Dating #NoFilter Success Story: Meet the Couple That's Still Together!

Cry Me a River Justin?, Kim's Krazy Decor & Don't Quote Jordyn

TAGS/ Best of 2019 , Instagram , Twitter , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.