Billie Eilish's Upholstery-Like Ensemble Is the True Definition of Holiday Style

'Tis the season!

Billie Eilish is making everyone get into the holiday spirit with her eccentric ensemble. The 17-year-old star made the red carpet her runway on Saturday, when she attended Variety's 2019 Hitmakers ceremony at the Soho House in West Hollywood, Calif.

For the special occasion, the "Bad Guy" singer went all out with a head-to-toe upholstery-like ensemble that featured an explosion of leaves, flowers and branches. If anything, it was truly the definition of holiday style. Moreover, she accessorized with orange-brown sunnies, hoop earrings and sneakers.

While Billie always pushes the fashion boundaries during major red carpet events, it seems she wanted to do something extra eye-catching since she is being honored with Variety's Hitmaker of the Year award.

"I never meant to make a hit," the superstar humbly said in her heartfelt acceptance speech.

Additionally, the 17-year-old star's older brother and collaborator, Finneas O'Connell, also went for the cozy vibes during Saturday's ceremony. He donned a cable-knit sweater, beige trench coat and classic black pants.