Chrissy Teigen Shuts Down User Who Criticized Her for Baring Cleavage in Front of Daughter

Seriously, don't try to call out Chrissy Teigen...you won't win.

On Friday, the Lip Sync star and model, one of the celebrity world's biggest clapback queens, shut down an Instagram user who criticized her photo of her sitting down with her 3-year-old daughter Luna, who is touching her dusty rose pink blazer, which exposes much cleavage. It is unclear if Teigen is wearing anything else.

"On set with my stylist," Teigen captioned the pic.

"Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user commented.

"She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much," Teigen responded.

She also didn't let another snarky comment from another user slide. The person wrote, "Do you ever wear underwear?"

"U cold up there?" Teigen responded.

Last weekend, Teigen shut down an Instagram user who criticized her for employing private chefs and nannies to help her and husband John Legend out at home with their kids Luna and 1-year-old son Miles.