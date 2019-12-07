Jason Aldean Honors Route 91 Survivors at First Las Vegas Concert Since 2017 Shooting

Jason Aldean returned to Las Vegas on Friday for his first headlining concert in the city since he took the stage at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest Festival, where 59 people were killed in what marked the largest mass shooting in U.S. history.

The country singer was performing at the annual country music event on Oct. 1, 2017 when a gunman opened fire from his 32nd-floor suite at the Mandalay Bay hotel into the crowd of 22,000 festivalgoers. In addition to killing 59 people, one of whom died earlier this year from her injuries, he wounded over 800 before turning one of his weapons on himself. Aldean was unhurt. No Route 91 Harvest festival has taken place since the massacre.

Aldean began his Ride All Night Vegas three-show residency at the Park MGM hotel on Friday.

"Tonight's a really special night for us. We got a lot of people in the crowd who are family to us, so welcome everyone from Route 91. We're glad to see you guys out," he told the crowd, as seen in a fan-made YouTube video. "It's good to be back here in Las Vegas. This is our first show back. Make no mistake about it tonight, we came back to blow it out for you guys tonight, alright?"

"Let's finish what we started, what y'all think?" he added, before