The Peloton Wife's Identity Is Revealed: All About the Actress

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sat., Dec. 7, 2019 8:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Peloton Girl, Aviation Gin

YouTube

Who is the "Peloton Wife?" Well, you may have seen her before.

Actress Monica Ruiz plays the role in the exercise bike company's holiday ad, which sparked controversy this week, according to multiple reports.

In the commercial, her character is gifted a bike by her husband and records a vlog of her workouts and progress over the course of a year. Many have slammed the video as sexist. Days later, Ruiz surfaced again in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin company, which appeared to be a response to the controversial ad.

Ruiz has acted in a few commercials in the past, including ads for Lee Jeans and Herbal Essences. She made her onscreen TV acting debut in 2009 with a small role on an episode of BET's The Game. In recent years, she had an uncredited role in the comedy movie Let's Be Cops and also appeared on the shows About a Boy, ABC Family's Baby Daddy and The Exes.

Watch

Ryan Reynolds Talks Instagram Trolling & More

Ruiz has not commented on the backlash over the Peloton ad.

"We constantly hear from our members how their lives have been meaningfully and positively impacted after purchasing or being gifted a Peloton Bike or Tread, often in ways that surprise them," a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement to CNN. "Our holiday spot was created to that fitness and wellness journey."

"While we're disappointed in how some have misinterpreted this commercial, we are encouraged by—and grateful for—the outpouring of support we've received from those who understand what we were trying to communicate," the spokesperson said.

Trending Stories

Latest News

Emma Stone's $5K Pearl Engagement Ring: Details!

13 Gifts for Wine Lovers

12 Holiday Gifts Wine Lovers Will Toast

Lindsay Lohan, 2004

Remember When Lindsay Lohan Was a Pop Star?

Amy Sedaris

Amy Sedaris' Nordstrom Holiday Gift Guide

Royal Family Christmas Traditions, Queen Elizabeth II

How Royal Protocol Keeps Drama to a Minimum at the Queen's Christmas Celebration

E-Comm: HGG, Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

ESC: Jordyn Woods' Best Makeup Selfies

Jordyn Woods Agrees to Take Lie Detector Test for Red Table Talk

TAGS/ Viral , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.