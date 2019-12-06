Jordyn Woods Agrees to Take Lie Detector Test for Red Table Talk

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 6:59 PM
Jordyn Woods's time on Red Table Talk is not yet over.
More than 10 months after she first addressed her involvement in Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson's breakup, never-before-seen footage of Jordyn taking a lie detector test is about to surface. On Monday, Dec. 9, RTT hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy will answer fans' questions about their most revealing celebrity sit-downs, including an update from Jordyn's revealing confessional.
In a preview from the episode, a Facebook Watch viewer asks if Jordyn actually did agree to take a polygraph exam after saying she would during their interview.
The 22-year-old is then shown being strapped in with wires as an administrator asks, "So are you ready to do your polygraph?" Jada then cryptically responds, "Oh, so there it is!"
In the time since Tristan was first accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn, she's worked to distance herself from the scandal both professionally and privately. Just yesterday, Khloe publicly discussed her decision to forgive both the NBA star and his one-time fling for their past actions.
"My life won't be consumed with hate," the E! reality TV star wrote on Instagram. "I've chosen to occupy my life with positivity. Every day I choose to find the good in my day. To choose this daily doesn't mean I don't have bad days but my good days are so much better than my bad ones We are all human and make mistakes, myself included. Hate is heavy and I am tired of carrying all of that weight around."
Jordyn would later tweet, "Not every quote that is posted is a sub or a 'clap back' and not everything posted is directed towards one person in general. I deal with a lot of different s--t daily. It's all love. Only positive vibrations."
During her initial one-on-one conversation with Jada, Jordyn claimed that Tristan kissed at a house party but insisted that they never had sex.
"The last thing I wanted to do was be that person," she shared at the time. "I'm no homewrecker, I would never try to hurt someone's home, especially someone that I love and someone who has a beautiful daughter. I never would try to steal someone's man. I don't need your situation. I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth."
Watch the latest episode of Red Table Talk on Monday at 9:00 a.m. PST/12:00 p.m. EST on Facebook Watch.
