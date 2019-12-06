How The Aeronauts Drastically Changed the Real-Life Story

"Women don't belong in balloons!"

If you've heard that phrase and/or it makes you laugh, it's likely because you listen to Who? Weekly, the pop culture podcast, with that lines from The Aeronauts trailer instantly becoming a running joke for the hosts and their listeners. But it's also an ironic line to be featured in the trailer for the new Eddie Redmayne and Felicity Jones film, which came out on December 6 and tells the incredible real-life story of James Glaisher (Redmayne), a British man who soared higher in the sky than any person before him in a hot air balloon in 1862.

Jones plays Amelia Wren, a rare female aeronaut and Glaisher's co-pilot for the history-making ascent. It's an inspiring tale...but it's also not true, as Wren is not an actual person, with the creative team behind The Aeronauts choosing to not including the the actual person who worked by Glaisher's side (and saved his life): Henry Tracey Coxwell. So yeah, a woman really didn't belong in The Aeronauts' movie balloon!