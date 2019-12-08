15 Holiday Gifts for Book Lovers 2019

by Jake Thompson | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 4:00 AM

Gifts for Book Lovers

The holidays are right around the corner and if you're like us, you're online shopping up a storm getting ready for Santa's big day. Got a book lover on your holiday holiday shopping list? This holiday season, rather than giving them a generic bookmark, think smarter and outside-the-box with something that's equal parts unique and thoughtful AND something they'll use and love

From agate crystal bookends to literary-themed zipper pouches to iconic fiction-adjacent enamel pins and bookstore scented candles, we've handpicked items that'll make every bookworm in your life feel cool and special. Want to really wow them with something they wouldn't have even thought of? What about a chocolate library? That's right, you read that correctly. Our personal favorite? This lucite chessboard, because DUH.

Here are 15 of our favorites below. 

Read

8 Holiday Gifts for True Crime Fans

Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Unisex Cotton Socks

Showcase your ankles in these bookish cotton socks. Available in a variety of literary-themed socks.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$17 Amazon
Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Enamel Pin Set

Add a flair to any cardigan with these book-themed enamel pins that are one-of-a-kind. 

Gifts for Book Lovers
$18 Amazon
Wise Owl Book Ends

For the Potterhead or book aficionado in your life, these bookends will class up any bookshelf in your home.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$48 Anthropologie
Out of Print Women's Classic Children's Book-Themed Scoop Neck Tee

You're book swag has no end with this collection of classic novel-themed tees that are perfect for work or a weekend errand run. 

Gifts for Book Lovers
$30 Amazon
Out of Print Literary and Book-Themed Zipper Pouch

Stow all your essentials in this unique The Great Gatsby inspired zipper pouch.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$12 Amazon
Sunnylife Lucite Chess Set

Even if you don't play the game, you can't deny this chessboard is a piece of art! 

Gifts for Book Lovers
$190 Anthropologie
Stack Of Books Glass Blown Ornament

Let your family and friends know your house reads books by decking your tree out with this festive ornament.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$11 Amazon
Etwoa's Bookshelf Colorful Books Infinity Scarf

Perfect for sprucing up in outfit or staying warm during the chilly months, this library print circle scarf is perfect for the nerdy book lover in your life.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$21 Amazon
Vosges Exotic Mini Chocolate Bar Library 9 Bar Box

Eat your way through this old journal-inspired chocolate bars that have literary-themed flavor names.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$30 Simply Chocolate
Mighty Bright MiniFlex2 Book Light

You can finish that page-turner thanks to this mini flex book light. Also available in a variety of colors.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$11 Amazon
Agate Crystal Bookends

Your stack of books just got a major design upgrade with these gorgeous agate crystal bookends. 

Gifts for Book Lovers
$58 Anthropologie
Pom-Pom Bookmark

You'll never lose your place in your story in style with this pom pom bookmark. 

Gifts for Book Lovers
$12 Anthropologie
Enno Vatti 100 Books Scratch Off Poster

From ancient classics to recent bestsellers, award-winning novels and children's stories, challenge yourself and find the next good book to read! When you're finished, simply scratch it off!

Gifts for Book Lovers
$24 Amazon
Bookstore Book Lovers' Soy Candle

Lose yourself on a lazy afternoon, cup of coffee in hand, while wandering endless aisles of bookshelves. This sweet, cozy blend of earthy fragrances will have you feeling like home is where the bookstore is.

Gifts for Book Lovers
$18 Amazon
Book Weight

Keep your place in your True Crime novel with this stylish book weight. 

Gifts for Book Lovers
$13 Amazon

Check out gifts for beauty lovers and ideas for the fitness buff in your life at E!

