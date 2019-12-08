Kim and Khloe Kardashian Threaten to Cut Kourtney from KUWTK After Filming Fight

by Alyssa Ray | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 7:00 PM
Is Kourtney Kardashian saying goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians?
On Sunday's all-new episode, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian threatened to fire Kourtney after the oldest Kardashian's boundaries hindered their filming schedule. The drama all started after Kim and Khloe thought they spotted a hickey on Kourtney.
Understandably, the Poosh.com founder stayed coy about the mark and told her sisters to not "worry about it."
"My sisters are pretty nosey when it comes to anything in my life and I try to keep certain things private," the mother of three explained in a confessional. "I don't like to share about, you know, dating."
Of course, the more Kourtney withheld from Kim and Khloe, the more they wanted specifics.
"Kourtney having a hickey is like, wild to me," Kim shared with the KUWTK camera. "I had no idea she was even hooking up with someone."
The KUWTK gang became more curious about Kourtney's private life after the latter fibbed about her whereabouts and left without explanation during a sit down with her sisters. Thus, it wasn't surprising when Kim and Khloe chose to follow Kourtney.
"I kind of feel like an a--hole following Kourtney, but early on we all made a pact to share our lives. That's our job," Kim noted in a voiceover. "Kourt spends a lot of time off camera and won't talk about her relationship, but you'll see paparazzi photos of her and her guy."
(For the record, Kourtney vehemently denied being in a relationship throughout the episode.)
After one failed attempt at following Kourtney, Kim and Khloe decided they'd trail the oldest Kardashian once more. While they successfully tailed Kourtney to an unknown house, they were caught sneaking around the property by the lifestyle guru.
Understandably, Kourtney wasn't please with her siblings and accused them of disrespecting her boundaries. Yet, this did not go over well with Kim and Khloe, who felt they were picking up Kourtney's filming slack.
To prove their theory, Kim consulted a fan report regarding the show. While looking through the analysis, Kim highlighted that fans believe Kourtney "hides a lot of her life from the cameras."
"I'm not surprised that the report says that people don't feel like they know the real Kourtney, 'cause sometimes I don't think Kim and I know the real Kourtney," Khloe remarked later on.
In order to hold Kourtney accountable, Kim and Khloe decided it was time to threaten her with a firing.
"We have a proposal for you. It starts with an f and ends with a d," Kim told Kourtney over FaceTime.
At first, Kourtney seemed indifferent to the warning, even stating she was "down" for that. Yet, via texts to Khloe, Kourtney revealed she was in tears over the ultimatum.
"If Kim thinks she has the power to fire me from our family show? It's just crazy," Kourtney told the KUWTK camera. "It's just sometimes we need a break and I don't want to film with Kim."
Kourtney wasn't the only family member who was on the verge of getting the boot. Specifically, Kim and Khloe felt momager Kris Jenner had also checked out.
During a FaceTime call with the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, the sisters expressed their filming frustrations.
"You, as our manager, should want this show to be successful," Khloe snapped. "And you should talk to Kourtney and say, 'Ok, Kourtney. If you're not willing to bring anything than you're done.'"
"Everyone needs a f--king consequence," Kim added. "Let's show her. If she doesn't want to show up, if she doesn't want to work, she has too many f--king boundaries, she's out."
E!
Later on, Kris conferred with Kourtney regarding the filming drama. Although the momager acknowledged that Kim and Khloe were simply exhibiting "tough love," she and Kourtney agreed that they were "drained" and didn't have much to give the cameras.
"I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming our show. But, you know, I've spent so many years on camera and I'm just in a different headspace," Kourtney defended. "It just was a lot of pressure on an everyday life and I've just outgrown that. I think the private moments are so special and I just need more of them."
Thus, it made sense when Kourtney doubled down on her boundaries during a family pow-wow.
"My well-being is more important than the show," Kourtney informed her family and production. "I'm not giving in and I'm not going to change my boundaries. That's not gonna happen."
See everything that went down on this week's episode, including Kim helping a young man post-prison, in the recap video above.
Also, you can watch the full episode HERE!
