Why Liam Payne Is Facing Major Backlash for His New Song ''Both Ways''

If you're wondering why #LiamPayneIsOverParty is trending on Twitter, you came to the right place.

Long story short, Liam Payne released his new song "Both Ways" and people are pretty outraged by the sexual lyrics, which reveal his girlfriend might be bisexual. For example, he sings, "My girl, she like it both ways/She like the way it all taste/Couple more, we'll call it foreplay."

This, of course, doesn't sit right with the LGBTQ+ community and other individuals, who accuse the singer of "fetishizing" people's sexual identity. "the lgbqt+ community is NOT for your fetish. to see young women, men, or ANYONE being sexualized like that is disgusting," one tweet, which has garnered over 2,000 likes, declared.

Another Twitter user added, "I'm disgusted how straight people still think bi women (and bi people in general) are only worth your sex fantasies."