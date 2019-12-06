Will 90 Day Fiancé's Michael Get His Visa? Angela Isn't Pleased With His Interview Prep

Look who's back! Angela and Michael officially make their way from 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days to 90 Day Fiancé proper and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek at their season seven debut on the hit TLC reality show.

In the exclusive preview above, Angela is at home in Georgia (and in a store that looks like it exclusively sells various jams and soft drinks) and Michael is in Nigeria preparing for his big visa interview. But is he preparing enough? Seems Angela doesn't think so.

"I'm sweating to death worrying about this visa now," Angela says.

"We will be fine. There will be no problem," Michael tells her over a video call.