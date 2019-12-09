Why Cats, Bombshell and More To-Be-Released Films Are Eligible For 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

by Vannessa Jackson | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 4:00 AM

Awards season is in full swing! 

The 2020 Golden Globe Nominations are just a stones throw away. There are the obvious standouts of the year, but many have expressed confusion about certain films that haven't even hit theaters yet but are in early talks to be nominated. The highly anticipated Cats remake, Bombshell, Little Women and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker have yet to be released in theaters, but the buzz for the films is off the charts. 

Don't worry, some of your soon-to-be favorites could still win awards come 2020. The eligibility period for all nominations is the calendar year from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, which means the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has already seen the films. The possible nominations for these projects are to sure to increase the ever-growing hype surrounding them. Considering most of the films will be out in late December, it's the perfect time to see some nominated films before the show airs. 

This year's awards show is already shaping up to be quite the affair. Comedian Ricky Gervais will be hosting the star studded Hollywood event, and he's promising the craziest show yet. Considering he's revealed it will be his last time up to bat, we're sure he's going to go out with a bang. 

Watch

Ricky Gervais Has an Early Christmas Gift Before Golden Globes

"Once again, they've made me an offer I can't refuse," Gervais said in a statement announcing his return to the hosting stage. "But this is the very last time I'm doing this, which could make for a fun evening."

The 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards will air Sunday, January 5, 2020 on NBC.

