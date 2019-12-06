Inside Hannah Brown's Big Year and What Could Be Next

There is probably no one on TV who had a bigger 2019 than Hannah Brown.

We hadn't even heard of her at the beginning of the year, though she had a healthy 10,000 Instagram followers heading into The Bachelor. We were then introduced to her as a self-described "total trainwreck," a pageant girl and reigning Miss Alabama who's also the conductor of the hot mess express—again, her words.

During Colton Underwood's season, we saw her thoroughly screw up a toast, get into a strange sort of pageant-related feud with Caelynn Miller-Keyes, and then get her heart broken by Colton just ahead of hometown dates. She was fun to watch, but she was eliminated in seventh place and most of the season was overshadowed by Colton's legendary fence jump, so it was still a complete surprise when she was then named the next Bachelorette, without even making it to the top six, let alone top four.