Inside Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Mommy-Daughter Getaway

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 10:55 AM

Kylie Jenner

Mommy and me time in the mountains! 

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are having the time of their lives up in the snowy mountains. The pair are enjoying a fun getaway alongside her friend Yris Palmer and her child. The pair has been posting non-stop content of their snowy adventure, and a source told E! News all about their cozy getaway. 

"Kylie is on a mommy daughter getaway to the snow with Stormi," a source confirmed to E! News. "They are all enjoying the snowy winter weather and being in the cold. Stormi is loving the snow for a few minutes at a time. They've been taking walks in the snow and catching snowflakes. Then they go back inside to sit by the fire and warm up." 

From the looks of the content Kylie's posting on her Instagram, it seems that the pair are enjoying all the luxuries of a beautiful mountain getaway. Including sipping wine by the fire, walking through the snow and even a little bit of mother-daughter bowling. 

"The hotel has gone all out for them bringing gingerbread house kits to their room and trays of s'mores that they can roast by the fire," the source continued. "They shared the hotel's private bowling alley with friends and had a fun time watching the babies bowl. Stormi loves the snow and Kylie lights up when she sees her face and all of her smiles and giggles. They are having a great time with friends."

Of course, it wouldn't be a winter getaway without a few hot pics, which Kylie has been very happy to provide. "Took my b--ch to the snow," Kylie captioned one pic of she and Yris embracing in the snow.

Looks like a winter wonderland to us! 

