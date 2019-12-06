Inside Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster’s Mommy-Daughter Getaway

Mommy and me time in the mountains!

Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster are having the time of their lives up in the snowy mountains. The pair are enjoying a fun getaway alongside her friend Yris Palmer and her child. The pair has been posting non-stop content of their snowy adventure, and a source told E! News all about their cozy getaway.

"Kylie is on a mommy daughter getaway to the snow with Stormi," a source confirmed to E! News. "They are all enjoying the snowy winter weather and being in the cold. Stormi is loving the snow for a few minutes at a time. They've been taking walks in the snow and catching snowflakes. Then they go back inside to sit by the fire and warm up."

From the looks of the content Kylie's posting on her Instagram, it seems that the pair are enjoying all the luxuries of a beautiful mountain getaway. Including sipping wine by the fire, walking through the snow and even a little bit of mother-daughter bowling.