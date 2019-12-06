Sound the Alarms, a Reno 911! Revival Is Coming to Quibi

The crack squad of deputies from Reno, Nevada are back on the case when Reno 911! returns to life on Quibi.

Announced by Comedy Central Productions and Quibi, season seven of the beloved comedy series is coming to the new streaming platform with series creators and stars Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon on board to write and star. So, where are former Reno 911! stars Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Birdsong and Carlos Alazraqui? Additional casting will be announced at a later date.

"Reno 911! holds a special place in our hearts, and it will be a delight to get the original cast back together for ‘re-boot goofin.' Hopefully Nick Swardson can still roller skate," Lennon said in a statement. "Quibi's short format seems custom made for our show."