No, Queen Elizabeth II Has No Plans to Retire at 95

She's still going strong!

It has been a very interesting year for the royal family. In the last month, Queen Elizabeth II's son Prince Andrew was forced out of Buckingham Palace and resigned from his charities after his disconcerting BBC interview, in which he defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. An event that took place only a few days after she celebrated her 72nd wedding anniversary to Prince Philip.

On the heels of major life events, and at the age of 93-years-old, many are beginning to speculate that Queen Elizabeth is planning on retiring when she turns 95. However, A spokesman from Prince Charles' office spoke to People and shared that retirement for the queen may not be likely. "There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95—or any other age," the spokesman shared.

Although she won't be officially stepping back from any duties for the time being, she did recently hand over one particular major role to Kate Middleton.