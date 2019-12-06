Pink Is “Letting Go” Of 2019 With An Edgy New Buzz Cut

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
We're raising our glasses to Pink's new haircut!
On Friday, the singer debuted her freshly-buzzed ‘do on Instagram. Holding her blond locks in her hands in a moment of reflection, the "Walk Me Home" singer wrote, "Letting go."
A look this good definitely needs to be celebrated, which is what Pink's celeb pals did in the comments section. "Twins!!!!" Selma Blair wrote, who shaved her head back in June with the help of her 7-year-old son Arthur Saint Black. Her personal trainer Jeanette Jenkins commented, "Damn girl. I know that feels good." Fellow buzz cut queen Kate Hudson, who shaved her head in 2017 for a mystery project, also chimed in, "The most liberating!"
It appears that Pink's husband Carey Hart is also a fan of the shorter cut. He wrote, "Love it!!!!!!!!!"
Known for her edgy style, the "What About Us" singer has always been one to change up her hair. In the past, Pink has rocked everything from gelled spikes and slicked-back pompadours, to short pixie cuts and fierce undercuts. And back in the 2000s, she was the epitome of punk with her electric neon pink strands.
Pink has also encouraged her daughter Willow Hart to experiment with her hair. In August, the "Try" singer, who is also mom to son Jameson Hart, 2, helped helped the adorable 8-year-old dye her blonde locks blue and shared the precious mommy-daughter moment on Instagram.
Empowering her daughter to express her individuality is what makes Pink one of the coolest moms out there. While accepting the Video Vanguard Award at the 2017 VMAs, she delivered an inspirational speech that stemmed from hearing Willow's insecurities about her appearance.
"I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her and in that presentation, there were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth and are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on," she told the crowd, which included her daughter and hubby. "[They] wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us. These are artists likeMichael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury,Annie Lennox, Prince, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John, so many artists."
"Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," she continued. "We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for, for lighting the way for us."