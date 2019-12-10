Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville's Maui Feud Reaches Its Boiling Point on Tonight's Total Divas

  • By
    &

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

When will Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville stop arguing?!

The women's paradise dispute is red hot in this clip from tonight's Total Divas season finale. Last week, audiences watched as a conjecture about upcoming WWE titleholders tested the superstars' friendship. This week, the heat kicks up in Maui—and it we're not talking about tropical temperatures.

"Do you have a problem?" Deville asks Neidhart pointedly from across the outdoor dining table at their absurdly gorgeous mansion villa. Two seconds earlier, co-star and wrestling colleague Carmella asked the pair if they'd resolved their differences regarding the WWE championship issue, Nattie's tone intimated they hadn't.

"This trip was supposed to be a nice trip," she tells Sonya, who—according to Neidhart—has been behaving differently since they arrived.

Nattie believes the change in attitude has something to do with Deville's girlfriend Arianna, who's here with them. But Sonya insists her co-worker's comments about WWE frontrunners (and, more specifically, the fact that she didn't mention Sonya's name) are the true source of her frustration. That, compounded by the fact that Neidhart called her a "party pooper" and failed to apologize when Deville tried to broach the issue.

Watch

Sonya & Nattie Butt Heads in Maui: Total Divas Recap (S9, Ep9)

"You said some stuff last night that I just feel like made me uncomfortable," Deville explains, before standing up and walking away.

"She's in a terrible mood," Nattie shrugs, nodding to Liv Morgan and Arianna, still seated across from her. "If she wants to be ungrateful for everything that we're trying to offer her and I haven't put her over enough, then we can talk about that in the ring."

Sonya, unfortunately not yet out of earshot, returns immediately.

"Whoa, whoa, whoa. I'm like five feet away. Ungrateful?" she says, obviously upset. "If you have something to say to me—you haven't said a word to me all day about it—come find me and talk s--t to me."

For Nattie's retort, check out the full clip above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Timothee Chalamet, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Why Timothée Chalamet Felt "Like a Fraud" at Dinner With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Tiffany Haddish, Fashion Police Widget

Why Tiffany Haddish Has a Microscope in Her Bedroom

Jordyn Woods

Watch Jordyn Woods Address Tristan Thompson Scandal in Lie Detector Test

Chrissy Teigen, Taylor Swift

Chrissy Teigen Claps Back After Man Publicly Questions Taylor Swift's Fertility

Kelly Dodd, Vicki Gunvalson

How Much Do RHOC's Vicki and Kelly Dislike Each Other? Shall They Count the Ways?

Bill Cosby

Bill Cosby Loses Appeal to Overturn Prison Sentence

Shay Mitchell, 2018 Peoples Choice Awards, PCAs, Red Carpet Fashions

Shay Mitchell Shares Empowering Photo Of Her Breastfeeding Daughter Atlas

TAGS/ Shows , Total Divas , Nattie Neidhart , WWE , , Fitness , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.