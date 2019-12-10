Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville's Maui Feud Reaches Its Boiling Point on Tonight's Total Divas

by Emily Mae Czachor | Tue., Dec. 10, 2019 8:00 AM
When will Nattie Neidhart and Sonya Deville stop arguing?!
The women's paradise dispute is red hot in this clip from tonight's Total Divas season finale. Last week, audiences watched as a conjecture about upcoming WWE titleholders tested the superstars' friendship. This week, the heat kicks up in Maui—and it we're not talking about tropical temperatures.
"Do you have a problem?" Deville asks Neidhart pointedly from across the outdoor dining table at their absurdly gorgeous mansion villa. Two seconds earlier, co-star and wrestling colleague Carmella asked the pair if they'd resolved their differences regarding the WWE championship issue, Nattie's tone intimated they hadn't.
"This trip was supposed to be a nice trip," she tells Sonya, who—according to Neidhart—has been behaving differently since they arrived.
Nattie believes the change in attitude has something to do with Deville's girlfriend Arianna, who's here with them. But Sonya insists her co-worker's comments about WWE frontrunners (and, more specifically, the fact that she didn't mention Sonya's name) are the true source of her frustration. That, compounded by the fact that Neidhart called her a "party pooper" and failed to apologize when Deville tried to broach the issue.
"You said some stuff last night that I just feel like made me uncomfortable," Deville explains, before standing up and walking away.
"She's in a terrible mood," Nattie shrugs, nodding to Liv Morgan and Arianna, still seated across from her. "If she wants to be ungrateful for everything that we're trying to offer her and I haven't put her over enough, then we can talk about that in the ring."
Sonya, unfortunately not yet out of earshot, returns immediately.
"Whoa, whoa, whoa. I'm like five feet away. Ungrateful?" she says, obviously upset. "If you have something to say to me—you haven't said a word to me all day about it—come find me and talk s--t to me."
For Nattie's retort, check out the full clip above!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?