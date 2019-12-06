Tristan Thompson Crowns Khloe Kardashian "the Queen" in Photo With "Princess" True

The compliments keep coming from Tristan Thompson.

Nearly ten months since his scandal with Jordyn Woodsand breakup with Khloe Kardashian, the basketball pro has been seemingly trying to get back into Khloe's good graces as of late. In the most recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, True Thompson's dad surprised the reality star with a diamond necklace and later gifted her a "promise ring" for her 35th birthday.

While Khloe was taken aback by the kind gestures, she also appreciated his efforts. Though the star said she does not want to be with Thompson, she did say, "I want us to have a healthy, kind and, yes, a loving relationship where True can see her mom and dad hug each other when we see each other."

She acknowledged, "Tristan is really trying to show that he's sorry on a daily basis...I do appreciate that because I know that he's trying, so I think we're slowly moving into the right direction of being friends as well as excellent co-parents."

Thompson's love for Khloe was certainly clear when he commented on a new photo of her with their 1-year-old daughter.