How Did Botched Patient Brittany End Up With 4 Breast Implants?

by Emily Mae Czachor | Mon., Dec. 9, 2019 7:00 AM
Paul Nassif and Terry Dubrow can't believe what they're hearing.
The Botched doctors are bewildered in this surprising clip from tonight's new episode, which picks up at the start of their first pre-consult meeting with hopeful plastic surgery candidate Brittany. The reason she's sitting down with Drs. Dubrow and Nassif this week remains under wraps for the time being, but we do learn a little bit about her medical history in this morning's preview.
After an initial breast augmentation procedure bred complications that required fixing, Dubrow and Nassif's prospective patient says she saw an opportunity for follow-up enhancements. "I knew right away, I wanted to go bigger," Brittany remembers, noting that numerous doctors turned her away due to potential consequences associated with her request.
"I had a very specific number in mind," she continues. "It was 1300 cc's."
As Dr. Dubrow goes on to explain, the maximum size for a manufactured silicone implant weighs in at 800 cc's. Anything larger has potential to usher in a medley of serious health risks, from "thinning of the skin" to "significant capsular contracture" (when the immune system essentially rejects the implants altogether).
"It's like putting a bunch of people in an elevator that meets the weight capacity," he tells the camera. "You can do it, but do you want to be in that elevator?" And more important, does Brittany?
When she finally found a doctor who agreed to perform the second augmentation, Brittany was presented with a creative means to achieve her risky surgical goal.
"He said we could stack silicone implants," she tells the Botched duo, who ask her to kindly clarify what on earth that is supposed to mean—since layering breast implants is not just dangerous but clearly "forbidden" by the companies that produce them.
"Stack?" Dubrow repeats. "You have two implants in each breast?"
Yikes, bingo. See both doctors' shocked reactions in the full clip above!
