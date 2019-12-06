Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki Announces Retirement at 29

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images
That's a game, set, match for Caroline Wozniacki.
On Friday, 29-year-old tennis star announced that the 2020 Australian Open will be her final tournament and that she has made the decision to retire. In an emotional statement, Wozniacki thanked her family and friends for supporting her along her 14-year professional tennis career.
"I've played professionally since I was 15 years old," the Danish tennis pro wrote on Instagram, sharing a picture of herself at 15 on the court. "In that time I've experienced an amazing first chapter of my life. With 30 WTA singles titles, a world #1 ranking for 71 weeks, a WTA Finals victory, 3 Olympics including carrying the flag for my native Denmark, and winning the 2018 Australian Open Grand Slam championship, I've accomplished everything I could ever dream of on the court. I've always told myself when the time comes that there are things away from tennis that I want to do more, then it's time to be done."
Known for her various charitable efforts, the athlete said that she will be taking time to focus on her advocacy work, starting with an upcoming project to spread awareness for Rheumatoid Arthritis. In 2018, Wozniacki was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease. Also at the top of her to-do list is starting a family with new husband David Lee, who she married in June.
"In recent months, I've realized that there is a lot more in life that I'd like to accomplish off the court," she explained. "Getting married to David was one of those goals and starting a family with him while continuing to travel the world and helping raise awareness about Rheumatoid Arthritis (project upcoming) are all passions of mine moving forward. So with that, today I am announcing that I will be retiring from professional tennis after the Australian Open in January."
"This has nothing to do with my health and this isn't a goodbye, I look forward to sharing my exciting journey ahead with all of you!" Wozniacki continued. "Finally, I want to thank with all my heart the fans, my friends, my sponsors, my team, especially my father as my coach, my husband, and my family for decades of support! Without all of you I could have never done this! Thank you!"
Her post was met with an outpouring of love from her followers, including a sweet note from Lee. He wrote, "Hall of Fame career! I couldn't be more proud of you and so excited to see what the future brings! I love you wifey!" Fellow tennis star Serena Williams also chimed in with a flood of emoji hearts.
As Wozniacki mentioned in her post, her career was filled with several milestones and achievements, including 630 career singles match wins and 30 career titles.
We can't wait to watch her take the court one last time at the 2020 Australian Open.