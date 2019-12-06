Ashley Graham and Her Baby Bump Star on the Cover of Vogue

Vogue has a new cover star: Ashley Graham's baby bump.

Currently expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, the supermodel glamorously captured this special time in her life by way of her first solo American Vogue cover—just in time to kick off a new decade. The magazine unveiled the January 2020 cover—one of four for the new month and fitting for Graham's January due date—bright and early on Friday. It wasn't long before Graham was joyously celebrating the milestone on social media.

"A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska 18 years ago," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you @voguemagazine and #AnnaWintour for embracing a conversation around pregnancy and motherhood, which can be both an incredibly exciting and also isolating. The community and support I have discovered along the way has been incredible, and to share this monumental moment with my son and husband in the pages of Vogue could not feel more special. @annieleibovitz, you made me feel like a true pregnant goddess."