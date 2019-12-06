Watch Harry Styles Form an Unlikely Friendship With a Giant Fish in "Adore You" Music Video

Harry Styles, we adore you.

Prepare yourselves, Styles stans. The singer has just dropped the music video for his newest single, "Adore You." The song itself was released early Friday morning, with the video premiering on YouTube at 8 a.m. EST. And it's basically a Wes Anderson movie starring the Sign of the Times crooner.

The video starts out with the trailer he released on Monday. Styles is basically a fish out of water as he struggles to find connection on the remote fictional island of Eroda, aka "adore" spelled backwards. He meets a literal fish out of water and wonders what it means for his life, then he takes the fish home and cares for it. It grows rapidly in size each day and Styles does his best to take care of it, but eventually, the fish is too large for him to carry.

The people of Eroda, who previously outcast Styles for his smile that shined too bright, helped him carry the giant fish to the ocean. And with that, the clouds cleared and everyone on the island—who never smiled before—started to smile.