Camila Cabello Reveals When She and Shawn Mendes First Started Crushing On Each Other

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Dec. 6, 2019 4:14 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

We have questions—starting with this one: Why did it take so long for Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to start dating?

On Friday, the "Living Proof" singer stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she revealed that she's always had a crush on the "In My Blood" rocker.

"For sure. I, for sure, had a crush there," Camila told host Ellen DeGeneres while watching footage of one of their first performances together from 2015. "We were stupid. I think we both had a crush there. But we were both, like, I don't know, being babies about it. We're grown now! Yeah, I definitely, definitely had a crush."

Now officially a couple, Camila and Shawn aren't hiding their feelings anymore. In fact, they never shy away from putting their love on display. Recently, the "Señorita" singers were spotted packing on the PDA courtside at the Clippers game. And, who could forget their steamy performance from the 2019 American Music Awards?

Photos

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello: Romance Rewind

While on the topic of their performance, Ellen asked Camila why she decided not to kiss Shawn after finishing the song. Understanding her disappointment, the "Liar" singer had a very good explanation.

"We practiced it and then [in rehearsal] I kiss him because…I kiss him," she began. "But then it's like, on stage it just feels weird because I know that people are expecting it. So, then I'm, like, ‘I don't wanna…' You know what I mean? So, then that's why I hit him with my nose."

Switching gears, the duo discussed Camila's upcoming album Romance and where the Fifth Harmony alum pulled inspiration from.

"It's about being in love," she explained. "I was basically completely single for 20 years and it was, like, the intensity and adrenaline of my life was in the studio writing about an emotion that I wanted. Whereas this time, it's just been a lot that's happened. And, you know, I've fallen in love and out of love and in love. And that's basically what this album is about. It's just kind of, you know, falling in love and what that feels like."

Watch Camila dish about crushing on Shawn and her new album in the video above!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kacey Musgraves, 2019 CMA Awards, Red Carpet Fashion

Kacey Musgraves Reveals the Story Behind Her Hilarious CMAs Hangover Tweet

Harry Styles, "Adore You" Music Video

Watch Harry Styles Form an Unlikely Friendship With a Giant Fish in "Adore You" Music Video

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Season 3 Is Here and This Is Everything You Need to Remember

Camila Cabello, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

You Have to Hear Camila Cabello's Google-Translated Version of Billie Eilish's "Bad Guy"

Nicole Polizzi, Snooki, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, VMAs

Snooki Reveals She's "Retiring" From Jersey Shore

Barbie Ferreira

Barbie Ferreira's Nordstrom 2019 Holiday Gift Guide

Jennifer Lopez, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 2019

Jennifer Lopez Wants To Do More Than Just Perform at the 2020 Super Bowl

TAGS/ Camila Cabello , Shawn Mendes , Couples , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Ellen DeGeneres , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.