How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globes Nominations Livestream

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 5, 2019 6:46 PM
Award season is right around the corner and the 2020 Golden Globes is kicking it all off with their nominations ceremony.
Per usual, there's much discussion surrounding the nominees for the show, which only heightens the excitement and anticipation surrounding the upcoming ceremony. To add to the excitement there are so many more movies and series thanks to the introduction of streaming platforms—we're looking at you Apple+.
To find out how your favorite movies, series, actors fare check out the info below!
When are the 2020 Golden Globe nominations announced and what time do they start?
The Golden Globe Nominations are announced on Dec. 9 beginning at 5:00 a.m.. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will livestream the nominations ceremony on Facebook Live on the Golden Globes Facebook Page and the Golden Globes website. In addition, the Today Show will air live the second set of categories at 5:15 a.m.
Where is the 2020 Golden Globes nominations ceremony?
The nominations ceremony is taking place at the Beverly Hills Ballroom.
How can you watch the 2020 Golden Globes nomination ceremony?
First things first, make sure you're following E! News on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest during the 2019 Golden Globes nominations ceremony.
Viewers can tune in to the Golden Globes Facebook Page to watch the ceremony livestream, in addition to the Today show which will be airing the second set of categories. You can also stay up to date and follow along on the Golden Globe's website.
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Who will be presenting the 2020 Golden Globes nominations?
Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watsonand Tim Allen will be the lucky celebs presenting the categories at the ceremony on Monday.
Who are the front-runners for the 2020 Golden Globe Awards?
As always, there are many competitive shows and films deserving of a nomination, but it's expected that HBO's Succession and it's cast will be a success across the board. The same goes for the popular Amazon series Fleabag, which won the show creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge three Emmys this September.
As for films, Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is a shoe-in for the Best Picture category, along with Netflix's Marriage Story featuring Scarlett Johanssonand Adam Driver.
But, again, when it comes to the entertainment industry anything can happen, so you'll just have to tune-in to the livestream on Monday.
